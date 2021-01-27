Ex-Aduana Stars defender Caleb Amankwah reportedly joins Hearts of Oak

Former Aduana Stars defender, Caleb Amankwah

Former Aduana Stars defender Caleb Amankwah has joined Accra Hearts of Oak on a free transfer, according to several media reports.

Amankwah became a free agent recently after parting ways with Aduana Stars, following three years at the former Ghanaian champions.



He joined Aduana in 2017 on a three-year deal, with his consistency making him a fan favourite. Despite being a natural right-back, he was converted to a centre-back and excelled.



Amankwah made clear his intentions to leave Aduana and before his exit, reports linked him to Kotoko, Medeama, AshantiGold and Hearts of Oak.

But according to latest reports, the WAFA graduate has secured a three-year deal with Hearts of Oak and will be unveiled in the coming weeks.



Kosta Papic gave the club the green light to sign the player. The Serbian trusts Amankwah, a quality player, can improve his team as they fight for the league title.



Hearts, after a slow start, are second, two points behind leaders Karela United.