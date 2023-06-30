0
Ex-Aduana Stars gaffer justifies hike in GFA presidential filing fees using price of kenkey

Aduana Yahaya Albert Commey A former manager of Adua Stars, Albert Yahaya Commey

Fri, 30 Jun 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A former manager of Aduana Stars has stated that there is nothing wrong with the Ghana Football Association’s proposed new filing fees.

Albert Yahaya Commey claimed that the country was facing an economic crisis and that the cost of products and services had skyrocketed.

As a result, he sees no issue with the proposed fees, particularly for the presidential election, which has risen from Ghc5,000 to Ghc50,000.

He also stated that things had changed in the four years since the last election was organised, and that the proposed fees were appropriate.

He noted that even if the filing fee is raised to GHC 100,000, people will still find the money and contest.

In an interview on Rainbow Sports, he said numerous factors may have been considered in arriving at the revised figure.

He further stated that this will allow only serious people to file and contest.

“What has been the percentage increase in goods and services over the last four years?” We don’t live on an island. We live in an economy. If you do not investigate or evaluate the issues we have seen, as well as the increase in the cost of services and commodities, you will say that the filing fee was excessive.

However, a fair appraisal of the circumstances reveals that we are living in tough times. We are in a difficult situation. How much did you pay for a ball of Kenkey at the time? A ball of Kenkey used to be sold for GHC1, which may have satiated you. However, a Kenkey ball costs now GHC5 and will not suffice. You should also keep in mind that if you propose GHC 100,000, you will have people who will be able to compete.

Before arriving at these recommended fees, the GFA standing committee may have considered several issues. They most likely do not want a large number of individuals to pick up the forms and waste their time. It is challenging, but we must remember that these are not ordinary times.”

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
