Ex-Ajax player wants Kudus to help Brian Brobbey solve his finishing problems

Mohammed Kudus and Brian Brobbey

Former Ajax player Marciano Vink has called for a potential collaboration between 21-year-old Ajax striker Brian Brobbey and his teammate Mohammed Kudus to address Brobbey's finishing struggles.

Vink's suggestion comes on the heels of Brobbey's missed scoring opportunities during the recent Eredivisie match against Heracles Almelo (4-1) on Saturday evening.



The most notable of these missed chances occurred after just twenty minutes of play.



Vink highlighted a noticeable disparity between Brobbey and Kudus in their finishing abilities.



Kudus exhibited his adeptness at capitalizing on scoring opportunities by converting a chance fifteen minutes before the match's conclusion.

The contrasting approaches of the two players when it comes to finishing prompted Vink to propose the idea of a collaborative effort to help Brobbey improve his finishing skills.



Speaking on the popular sports analysis show "De Eretribune," Vink pointed out the distinct difference in their finishing techniques.



"Wouldn't it be a constructive notion for Kudus to work together with Brobbey? Kudus's ability to calmly use the inside of his foot to guide the ball into the corner stands in stark contrast to the more erratic manner in which Brobbey's scoring opportunities often pass him by."