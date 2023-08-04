Ex- Arsenal forward Robin Van Persie heaps praise on Thomas Partey

Robin Van Perise (left) and Thomas Partey

Former Arsenal striker, Robin van Persie has reiterated the importance of Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey to Arsenal.

According to the ex-Dutch goal poacher, it would have been suicidal for the Gunners to allow the Black Stars midfielder to leave this summer without a brilliant replacement.



He strongly believes that with Thomas Partey staying, he will do Arsenal a lot of good next season.



“If there is any player in that Arsenal dressing room that impressed me greatly is no other person than Thomas Partey, he was great and you could see his distributions in that Arsenal midfield and he scores too.



“Losing such a player without a brilliant replacement will really affect Arsenal, and Arteta knows these, he needs to stay & help them do great next season,” Robin van Persie said in an interview as quoted by Arinda Ozillian.

Thomas Partey had the chance to leave Arsenal this summer to earn big money in Saudi Arabia but opted to continue with Arsenal.



He was in action for the Gunners in mid-week when the team lifted the 2023 Emirates Cup.



He is in line to start for Arsenal on Sunday in the Community Shield match against Manchester City.