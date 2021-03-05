Ex-Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong join Techiman Eleven Wonders

Amos Frimpong has joined Techiman Eleven Wonders FC

Former Asante Kotoko SC captain, Amos Frimpong, has joined Ghana Premier League side, Techiman Eleven Wonders FC ahead of the second half of the Ghana Premier League season.

The former Black Stars B right back sealed the move on Friday after signing a short-term contract with the Techiman based club.



The 29-year-old experienced defender has been a free agent since departing Guinean side AS Kaloum Star.



The right-back moved to Guinea in July 2019 after ending 8-year spell at Asante Kotoko.

Frimpong is expected to add his experience to Wonders who are seeking to maintain their Premiership status at the end of the season.



Head coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu is looking to add few experienced legs to his squad in the second transfer window.