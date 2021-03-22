0
Ex-Asante Kotoko defender Eric Donkor joins King Faisal

Eric Donkor King Faisal.jpeg Eric Donkor is now a King Faisal player

Mon, 22 Mar 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Former Asante Kotoko defender Eric Donkor has completed a move to King Faisal Babies for the second round of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

Donkor, 28, finalized the transfer on Sunday after undergoing a successful medical test.

He joins the Insha Allah lads on a short term deal ahead of the resumption of the second stanza of the campaign.

The left-back had been a free agent since leaving AshantiGold SC in 2018.

Donkor played for Winneba-based team Windy Professionals before moving to Kumasi-based Asante Kotoko in 2011.

He won the Ghana Premier League three times and the Ghana FA Cup twice during his time at Asante Kotoko.

Donkor joined Obuasi-based team Ashanti Gold on a two-year contract. He featured for the club in the 2019–20 CAF Confederation Cup.

He left AshantiGold SC in 2020 after the expiration of his contract.

