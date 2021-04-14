Ex-Asante Kotoko forward Kwame Poku targets league title with USM Alger

Black Stars striker, Kwame Poku(M)

Newly-signed USM Algers forward Kwame Poku says his target is to help the club win the league title at the end of the season.

The former Asante Kotoko forward joined the Red and Blacks on a four-and-a-half-year deal.



Kwame Poku was unveiled by the club on Tuesday after successfully passing his medicals on Monday.



“My ultimate goal and aim are to play well for the team and also be a great team player so I can help my team to possibly win the Algeria Ligue 1 at the end of the season”, Kwame Poku told the club media after signing his contract."

The former Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC hitman, Opoku also stated that being at a big club like USM Alger is a privilege and for that matter will give his all whenever his services are called upon.



“I want to play and play well, and I also want to be a reliable player for the club and not only help the team in the league but any other competition the team finds itself or take part and I want to help my team so we can be successful in all competitions will participate in during my time here”, he added.



Kwame Poku was the leading top scorer for Asante Kotoko in the ongoing Ghana Premier League before he left to join the Algerian giants.