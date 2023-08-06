Ex-Asante Kotoko midfielder Kwame Adom Frimpong joins Saint George SC in Ethiopia

Adom Frimpong has penned a two-year deal for Saint George SC

Ethiopian giants, Saint George SC have confirmed the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Adom Frimpong.

Adom Frimpong has penned a two-year deal for Saint George SC.



The 26-year-old has joined Saint George on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Ghanaian side Aduana Stars after the just-ended season of the Ghana Premier League.



He played 30 matches in the Ghana Premier League last term, scoring three goals in the process.

During his days at Asante Kotoko, Kwame Adom Frimpong gave strength to the centre of the field for the club and formed a good midfield partnership with Justice Blay.



Adom Frimpong was spectacular for Aduana Stars last season despite the team losing the league title to Medeama SC in the latter part of the season.



He will be hoping to improve his performance after completing his move to the Ethiopia side.