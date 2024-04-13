Ex-Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe backs Ogum, urges patience and support from fans

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has called for patience and support for under-pressure head coach Prosper Ogum, drawing parallels with legendary manager Arsene Wenger.

Asante Kotoko is currently in a crisis, having lost five and drawn one of their last six games in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



Amid reported internal problems and poor results, fans have been vocal in their criticism of Ogum and the players. However, Bekoe believes that Ogum, like Wenger, is a coach who develops players and needs time to turn things around.

Speaking on Akoma 87.9 FM, Bekoe said, "They did not have much success with the scouting system at Kotoko, nearly every player, with the exception of Justice Blay, is immature, and they are in the right place at the wrong time."



He added, "In order to achieve the desired outcomes, Kotoko needs to go out and acquire more elite players. Prosper steps in to help those who are there now, as they will need time to grow. Prosper needs time to turn things around because, like Arsene Wenger, he develops players. Right now, supporters should remain composed and cheer on the team in the hopes that they will be seated more comfortably."