Ex-Asante Kotoko striker Shilla Alhassan rates club's chances of winning GPL title

Asante Kotoko SC

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Shilla Alhassan believes it will be difficult for the club to win the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League following the exit of in-form striker Kwame Opoku.

Kwame Opoku has joined the Algerian side, USM Alger, in the on-going transfer window.



The 21-year-old was the club's highest goalscorer with seven goals to his name in the ongoing season.



According to Alhassan, the absence of Opoku will seriously dent Asante Kotoko’s chances of clinching the ultimate at the end of the season.



"Kotoko could have won the league with Kwame Poku."

"His exit will make it extremely difficult for Kotoko to compete for the league," he told Akoma FM in an interview.



Kwame Opoku joined Asante Kotoko from Division One League side Nkoranza Warriors and has since been a key cog of the team.



His impressive performances saw him earn a call-up to the Black Stars ahead of the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome.