Ex-Ashgold striker Yaw Annor scores debut goal

Yaw Annor 657687980 Former Ashanti Gold forward, Yaw Annor

Sat, 17 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ashanti Gold forward, Yaw Annor scored his first goal of the season for Al Ismaily SC in the 2022-23 Egyptian Premier League.

Annor scored a consolation goal for the Yellow and Sky Blues in their 2-1 defeat to Pyramids FC.

Ramadan Sobhi opened the scoring after only nine minutes, while Islam Issa doubled the away team's lead after 13 minutes.

Annor scored the consolation and his first goal for the club in the 33rd minute.

Annor's goal was insufficient to rescue a point for the home squad, which is winless in its first seven games this season.

The former Ghana Premier League goal king has made four appearances so far this season.

Ismaily SC is currently 16th on the league table with three points after seven games and will come up against ENPPI on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

Annor has previously featured for Ashanti Gold, Bechem United as well as played for clubs in Spain such as CF Fuenlabrada and Burgos CF.

He won the MTN FA Cup in 2016 during his second season with Bechem United and was adjudged the FA Cup Best Player of the Season.

