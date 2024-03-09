Ex-Black Stars assistant coach George Boateng understudies Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag

George Boateng with the Manchester United coaching staff

Former Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng is looking to sharpen his coaching prowess.

In the past week, he has spent most of his time at Carrington undergoing a coaching observation at Manchester United.



During that period, the former Ghana national team assistant coach has had the chance to understudy Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag and experienced tactician Steve McClaren.



Sources close to George Boateng report that he is keen on upgrading himself as he looks forward to returning to the touchline very soon.



George Boateng in the past worked as head coach for the Aston Villa U23 team.

He was assistant to Otto Addo and helped Ghana to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



He also served as assistant to former Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton.



He lost his Ghana job when the country’s football association decided to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars following their exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.