Ex-Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah appointed head coach of Sudan

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah has reportedly been appointed head coach of the senior national team of Sudan.

According to reports from multiple media outlets in Kumasi, Kwasi Appiah has agreed on a three-year deal to serve as head coach of the Sudanese national team.



However GhanaWeb sources close to the former Black Stars defender indicate while a deal is close to completion, it has not been sealed yet.



Our sources indicate that Kwasi Appiah has agreed to the deal but wants to wrap up his work with Kumasi Asante Kotoko before officially appending his signature.



The source told GhanaWeb that Kwasi Appiah who is the head of the Interim Management Committee of Kumasi Asante Kotoko wants to get the blessings of Otumfuo Osei Tutu before giving final approval for the deal.



It will be recalled that the Asantehene in August 2023, appointed Kwasi Appiah as the head of a three-member committee to steer the affairs of Asante Kotoko in the interim.



Kwasi Appiah alongside Emmanuel Dasoberi and Prosper Narteh Ogum have been running the affairs of the club for the past month.

Kwasi Appiah is also contesting the Ghana Football Association election scheduled for October.



James Kwesi Appiah born 30 June 1960, also known as Akwasi Appiah, is a Ghanaian football coach and former player. He became manager of Ghana in 2017. Appiah, a left-back, played club football with Asante Kotoko, playing for them between 1983 and 1993.



Appiah played for the Ghanaian national team between 1987 and 1992, appearing in two FIFA World Cup qualifying matches; he also captained the team.



James Kwesi Appiah was Ghana’s assistant coach between 2007 and 2012. Appiah was the coach of Ghana U23 as they won the 2011 All-Africa Games. He was appointed as the Head coach of the Ghanaian national team in April 2012, describing himself as “the underdog” in the process.



His team qualified for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, making him the first black African coach to take the country to the World Cup. He was given a new two-year contract in May 2014. After the country exited the World Cup in the group stages, Appiah defended his team. He left his position as Ghana manager by mutual consent in September 2014. He became manager of Sudanese club Al Khartoum in December 2014.



In April 2017 he was re-appointed as the coach of the Ghana national team, replacing former Chelsea manager Avram Grant.





Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



KPE