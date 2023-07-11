Ex-Black Stars coaches CK Akonnor, David Duncan still owed $275,000 two years after the dismissal

Coach CK Akonnor and David Duncan

Former Black Stars coaches Charles Akonnor and David Duncan have demanded the payment of their two-year unpaid arrears for their tenure as coaches of the Black Stars.

CK Akonnor who served as head coach with Duncan as assistant are still owed a total of $275,000 two years after leaving their positions.



Both coaches were appointed in 2020 on a two-year contract, but their tenure was not extended after the Black Stars lost to South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers played in Johannesburg.



According to a source who spoke to Graphic Sports, Akonnor, who is a former head coach of Asante Kotoko, is unhappy with the situation, and all attempts to resolve the issue have been unsuccessful.



The source expressed disappointment with the poor treatment that the two local coaches have received although the expatriate coach, Milovan Rajevac who succeeded Akonnor has been fully compensated after he was sacked.



“I am aware Milovan Rajevac who took over from Coach Akonnor but was sacked after his disastrous campaign at the last AFCON was paid all his entitlements before leaving the country.

“How can we be so cruel to our own people? It is not as if the coach is begging for some money but he is only demanding what is due him look at how he is being treated. I don’t think it is fair and the authorities must intervene to avoid any future embarrassment," the source lamented.



The GFA in their contract with Akonnor promised to pay a monthly salary of $25,000 when he assumed the position of Black Stars head coach in January 2020 and was entitled to his full salary if he was dismissed before the contract expired.



Unfortunately, Akonnor is still owed seven months' salary, amounting to an estimated $175,000, along with the remaining four months that he was supposed to serve which is $100,000.



Meanwhile, David Duncan, who served as Akonnor's assistant, had a monthly salary of $10,000, which is now in arrears for four months, in addition to other benefits.



JNA/KPE