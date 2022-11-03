3
Menu
Sports

Ex-Black Stars defender John Paintsil tips Ghana to reach final of 2022 FIFA World Cup

John Paintsil 1 John Paintsil

Thu, 3 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil has indicated that he is confident Ghana can go all the way in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to Joy Sports in an interview, the retired footballer who is now a coach said he is tipping the national team to reach the finals of this year’s mundial in Qatar.

According to him, Ghana has the experience now and should be able to bring home the world cup trophy at the end of the tournament.

“I wish the guys all the best. From the bottom of my heart, the team will reach final.

“We have the experience to win now because why, we are experienced now in the FIFA World Cup,” John Paintsil shared.

At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ghana has been drawn in Group H, a group that has been described by many as the group of death.

The Black Stars will face Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.





Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo refused to meet two generals on security threat to Ghana – Nyaho-Tamakloe
‘I am very, very frightened’ now - Kwesi Pratt on the possibility of a coup in Ghana
Prophet Azuka makes revealing predictions on who will win 2024 elections
Why Akufo-Addo does not travel abroad with presidential chair
How a wealthy businessman attempted to influence 'anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs
'Arrogant' Akufo-Addo not Okyenhene over Ghana - Kwakye Ofosu
I will move ‘Ken must go’ motion - Haruna Iddrisu
Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary
Akufo-Addo should have rather used 'L'argent n'a pas d'odeur' – KKD
I saw an angry Akufo-Addo during his address - Ato Forson