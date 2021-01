Ex-Black Stars defender Richard Kissi Boateng loses dad

Ex-Black Stars defender Richard Kissi Boateng

Former TP Mazembe and Berekum Chelsea defender Richard Kissi Boateng has lost his dad Mr Oheneba Kissi.

The sad incident happened on Wednesday after a short illness.



Mr Oheneba Kissi Boateng died at age 63.

Richard Kissi Boateng played for  Liberty Professionals,TP Mazembe and Super Sports United and currently now with Berekum Chelsea.