Ex-Black Stars goalie Fatau Dauda reveals what caused goalkeeping error by Richard Attah

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has commented on the goalkeeping error committed by Richard Attah which saw Hearts of Oak suffer a 1-0 defeat to Real Tamale United in the betPawa Premier League match day one fixture at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Friday, September 15.
An error from goalie Richard Attah paved the way for Ernest Owusu Afriyie to fetch the only goal for Real Tamale United to amass their first three points on opening day.
According to Fatau Dauda, he could have avoided the goal if his attacking prowess was more than the anticipation.
In a post cited by GhanaWeb, Fatau Duada who doubles as the goalkeeper’s coach for Ghana’s Black Satellites and Right to Dream Academy said “New season Ghana Premier League 2023/24…RTU Vrs HEARTS OF OAK. The challenges in this clip, why GK could not get the ball “anticipating before attacking the ball” It was an out-swing cross, and the principle is telling us to stay high when there is out swing cross, Gk was high alright, but the anticipation made him not to get the ball”, he tweeted.
Richard Attah was in post and lasted the entire duration when the Phobians lost 1-0 to Real Tamale United, courtesy a late header from debutant Eric Owusu Afriyie in the 90th minute did the magic for the hosts.
Check the tweet below:
New season Ghana premier league 2023/2024… RTU Vrs HEARTS OF OAK.— lion 16 (@fataud1) September 16, 2023
The challenges in this clip, why Gk could not get the ball “anticipating before attacking the ball “
It was an out-swing cross, and the principle is telling us to stay high when there is out swing cross, Gk was… pic.twitter.com/HSEdLLawun
