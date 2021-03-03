Ex-Black Stars goalkeeper calls for the introduction of goal-line technology

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Abubakari Damba

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Abubakari Damba, has called for the introduction of modern technology into our game to help in officiating decision on the pitch.

Damba was speaking on Happy 98.9FM on the penalty incident which occurred in the Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak on Sunday.



In that particular incident, Razak Abalorah came off his line to save Isaac Mensah’s spot-kick which per the rules, the penalty should have been retaken because of Abalorah’s position.



The referee on the day seemed not to have seen the goalkeeper off his line which generated some talks after the game.

According to Abubakari Damba, it is time our football game is developed with the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee, Goal-line technology and other forms of modern technology to help our game.



“Our difficulty currently is that we don’t have anyone or the technology specifically dedicated to the goal line”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“Before the kick, both feet of Abalora was off the line. If there was VAR, the referee would have seen it and called for a retake. The assistant referees could have called the attention of the referee to it but even if they do, what would be the evidence?”, he added.