Ex-Black Stars player cries on live radio as PFAG members plan to boycott Kwasi Owusu’s funeral

Former Ghana International Dan Owusu has lamented the neglect of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) and the Ghana Football Association ahead of the burial of the late Black Stars striker Kwasi Owusu.
Kwasi Owusu, a former Ghanaian International will be buried on Saturday, November 7, 2020, which has coincided with the GFA’s Battle of the Stars game to be held at the Elmina Sports Stadium.
According to Dan Owusu, the GFA should postpone the match and honour the late Kwasi Owusu with a befitting farewell.
Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware, Dan Owusu said, “The funeral is on Saturday, at least they should have waited for the funeral to be held first and then play the game at a later date.
“We have informed the GFA about the funeral through the General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo. We even requested for some balls to play a game to honour Kwasi Owusu.”
He also disclosed that there is friction between the PFAG and his group of old footballers.
“There is some friction between the PFAG and the Retired National Footballers of Ghana (RNFG). The PFAG wanted us to join them but we declined and rather asked them to join us because we are all retired and old players.
“Kwasi Owusu was also a Black Stars player and now that he is no more we should all come and give him a befitting burial, instead of the GFA thinking about football”, Dan Owusu said while weeping.
