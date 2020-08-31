Sports News

Ex-Brighton hero calls on ‘amazing’ Tariq Lamptey to step up his game this season

Former Brighton captain Bruno Saltor has waxed lyrical over Tariq Lamptey, urging the Ghanaian to step up his game this season.

Lamptey, 19, joined Brighton for £3 million on transfer deadline last January.



The marauding right back made an immediate impact in his first season with the Seagulls, taking over the position from the more experienced Martin Montoya and Ezequiel Schelotto.



Ahead of the commencement of the campaign, Bruno believes the Hillingdon-born defender will improve upon his last season’s form when the league starts next week.



“We know how good he is as a player already because we've seen him. He is an amazing kid,” the retired Spanish right-back The Argus.



“I'm really impressed with his manners, his education, the way he works.”

“With full-backs, I try to help if they need some solutions.”



“Sometimes they face different problems and you try to help.”



“Some have more experience like Monty and Galgo but he's 19 years old, first time in a professional environment playing games week in week out.”



“We will see improvement from him and we need to give him some space and patience to keep performing well, performing well, performing well week in and week out."



Lamptey has a contract with the Amex Stadium outfit until June 30, 2023.

