Ex-Chelsea player Ryan Bertrand hangs out with Kwadwo Asamoah and Agyemang Badu

Ryan Bertrand with Kwadwo Asamoah

Former Chelsea player Ryan Bertrand who is in Ghana for holidays was spotted with former Ghanaian players, Kwadwo Asamoah and Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu.

The trio were seen having lunch together at a restaurant in Accra.



Kwadwo Asamoah posted a photo of the three of them on his social media account, with the caption "Boyz Night Out"



Bertrand is in Ghana for a business holiday. The ex-player has spent time meeting with some current and retired Ghanaian footballers.



He has also been meeting with Ghanaian football officials to discuss ways to help develop the game in the country. He was recently spotted with Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif.

Kwadwo Asamoah and Badu are two of the most successful Ghanaian footballers to have played in Italy.



Kwadwo Asamoah played for clubs such as Udinese, Juventus, and Inter Milan, while Badu played for Udinese, Verona, and Bursaspor. Both players retired from international football in 2019.





