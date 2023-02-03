Ex-Deputy Sports minister explains why Chris Hughton must be appointed Black Stars coach

Black Stars Technical Advisor, Chris Hughton

Former Deputy Sports Minister, Vincent Oppong Asamoah has said that Chris Hughton should be appointed as the next Black Stars coach.

The former Brighton manager is in a good position to land the vacant job according to reports.



Over 1000 applications have been received for the vacant position according to the Ghana Football Association.



According to Oppong Asamoah, Chris Hughton is the best candidate for the job and must be given the mandate to lead the national team.

"I believe that someone from the technical team that led the Black Stars to the World Cup should be given the job. In my opinion, I believe Chris Houghton will be better," he told Asempa FM.



"He has coached in the Premier League before. I don't know if the Ghana Football Association will deploy to select the new coach. If I were there, I would have selected Chris Houghton," he added.



Chris Houghton had coached Tottenham Hotspurs, Ireland national team, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Norwich, and Brighton and Hove Albion.