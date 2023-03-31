Ex-Dreams FC coach blames Mohammed Kudus, Dede Ayew for Inaki Williams' goal drought

L-R: Inaki Williams, Andre Dede Ayew and Mohammed Kudus

Former Dreams FC head coach, Ignatius Osei Fosu believes that Mohammed Kudus and Andre Dede Ayew should be partly blamed for Inaki Williams' struggles in the Black Stars.

According to Ignatius Osei Fosu, Inaki Williams is playing alongside a number 10's in the Black Stars whose first instinct when with the ball at their feet is to look for a space to score and not to assist the man in front of them.



He argued that Asamoah Gyan did not experience what Inaki Williams is going through because Kwadwo Asamoah who was playing in that role prioritized assisting his striker over scoring goals.



“When you want to talk about Inaki, I always tell people that they should take their time. The problem is that our number 10 [Kudus Mohammed] loves to score goals. Inaki should be playing with a number 10 who doesn’t love to score goals.



“You remember Kwadwo Asamoah and Asamoah Gyan? Kwadwo Asamoah didn’t love to score goals, it didn’t mean that, he cannot score but once he gets the ball, the first thought is not to score," Ignatius Osei Fosu said as quoted by myjoyonline.



Ignatius stated that he saw several situations where Mohammed Kudus could have simply passed the ball to Inaki Williams during the Angola game but the Ajax midfielder decided to go for the kill.

“Kudus; he loves to score so once he gets the ball, his first thinking is to score so he is also looking at openings to score, not openings to get an assist.



He added that Inaki suffers the same problem when playing with captain Andre Ayw because he also loves to score and not assist.



“So on the day [Ghana vs Angola], I realized that he was not looking at the runs of Inaki and when he plays with Dede Ayew as number 10, Dede also loves to score,” he added.



JE/BB