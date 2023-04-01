6
Ex-Dreams FC coach proposes remedy for Inaki Williams' scoring woes with Black Stars

Black Stars Striker, Inaki Williams Hh Inaki Williams

Sat, 1 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Dreams FC coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu believes that Inaki Williams' struggles to score for the Black Stars can be attributed to the high-scoring nature of all the team's number 10s.

"The problem is that our number 10 [Kudus Mohammed] loves to score goals. Inaki should be playing with a number 10 who doesn't have a passion for scoring goals," Fosu told sportsworldghana.

Fosu compared the situation to that of Ghanaian legend Asamoah Gyan, who thrived in the team because players such as Kwadwo Asamoah were more interested in feeding him the ball to score, rather than looking for personal glory.

"Kwadwo Asamoah wasn't averse to scoring goals, but his initial thought when he had the ball was not to score," Fosu explained.

Williams, a former Spain international, has made eight Black Stars appearances since committing to the West African country, including three World Cup matches, but has yet to score.

Fosu believes that the solution to unlock Williams' potential with the Black Stars is to have a number 10 who prioritizes creating opportunities for the striker, instead of focusing on scoring goals.

"If we can find a number 10 who thinks like that, then Inaki Williams will score a lot of goals for the Black Stars," Fosu concluded.

The former Dreams FC coach's words will likely be heeded by Black Stars manager, Charles Akonnor, who will be looking for ways to improve his team's performance ahead of upcoming matches.

