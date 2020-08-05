Ex-Fulham star John Paintsil delighted over the club's English Premier League promotion

Click for Market Deals →
Former Black Stars and Fulham defender, John Painstil has expressed his excitement over the club's return to the English Premier League for the 2020/2021 campaign.
Fulham saw off Brentford FC in the Championship play-off final with a 2-1 victory on Tuesday evening at the Wembley stadium.
The Cottagers are back in the English top-flight after just one season in the Championship.
They suffered relegation from the Premiership at end of the 2018/2019 season.
Paintsil took to his Instagram and Twitter pages to congratulate the team, the management and manager Scott Parker for securing promotion to the English elite division.
"Good Job Weldon….We are Back to stay"
