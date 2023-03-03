Ex-GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi visits Christian Atsu's family to pay respect

Former GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi (R)

Former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has visited the family house of Christian Atsu to offer his condolence and pay his respect to the dead.

Kwesi Nyantakyi went to the family house of the late Black Stars winger in the company of Hasaacas Ladies president, Mr. Benjamin Nana Bayin Eyison.



Christian Atsu was found dead on the morning of Saturday, February 18, 2022, at the site of his collapsed apartment twelve days after a devastating earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria.



The former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger made his Black Stars debut in 2012 under the tenure of Kwesi Nyantakyi as the Ghana Football Association president.

The one-week observation of Christian Atsu has been scheduled for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Accra.



Christian Atsu played in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and four other African Cup of Nations tournaments.



In all, Christian Atsu made 65 appearances and scored 9 goals for the Black Stars from 2012-2019.