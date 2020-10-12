Ex-Ghana U17 captain Eric Ayiah scores season's first goal in AS Monaco II draw

Striker Eric Ayiah scored his first goal of the season on Saturday as AS Monaco II drew 3-3 at home with basement boys Jura Sud Foot in the French fourth tier.
The ex-Ghana U17 captain delivered a blistering header in the 25th minute to give them a 2-1 lead at the Stade Prince Héréditaire Jacques.
But Jura Sud Foot drew level ten minutes later.
AS Monaco II regained the lead in the 57th minute through Valentin Decarpentrie.
Ayiah was denied a second goal on 65 minutes after Togolese Cederic Mensah- the opponent goalkeeper- pulled a great save to palm away a powerful low grounder.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew beats Arsenal's Partey to Ghana Sports Writers award
- Solomon Asante's late winner sends Phoenix Rising into USL semifinals
- Prosper Kasim scores as Birmingham Legion suffer elimination against Tampa Bay
- Sulley Muntari's 'high' salary demand to end dream PSL move
- Newcastle United set to release Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu next summer
- Read all related articles