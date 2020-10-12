Ex-Ghana U17 captain Eric Ayiah scores season's first goal in AS Monaco II draw

Eric Ayiah in celebration mood

Striker Eric Ayiah scored his first goal of the season on Saturday as AS Monaco II drew 3-3 at home with basement boys Jura Sud Foot in the French fourth tier.

The ex-Ghana U17 captain delivered a blistering header in the 25th minute to give them a 2-1 lead at the Stade Prince Héréditaire Jacques.



But Jura Sud Foot drew level ten minutes later.

AS Monaco II regained the lead in the 57th minute through Valentin Decarpentrie.



Ayiah was denied a second goal on 65 minutes after Togolese Cederic Mensah- the opponent goalkeeper- pulled a great save to palm away a powerful low grounder.