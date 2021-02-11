Ex-Ghana World Cup defender Lee Addy trains with Hearts of Oak

Former Ghana defender Lee Addy is training with giants Hearts of Oak ahead of a return to the domestic league.

The 30-year-old has been training with the Ghanaian heavyweight for some days now, and could ink a deal with the club ahead of the second half of the campaign.



Lee Addy was named in Hearts of Oak’s team for the friendly thrashing of Hope for Future FC at the Acquainas Park on Wednesday. Hearts won 5-0.



The ex-Berekum Chelsea player returned to the country last year after a dramatic spell in Ethiopia forced some Ghanaian players to plead for assistance back home due to COVID-19.

He and 18 other players had to be airlifted home through the assistance of the FA and government.



Addy has admitted his desire to offer his services to any Ghanaian club that needs him.



The strong guardsman enjoyed spells abroad with Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade, Dalian Aerbian and Lusaka Dynamos.