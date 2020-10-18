Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah set to begin coaching badges soon

Stephen Appiah, Former Ghana captain

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has revealed his intention to begin his coaching badges as he aims for a career in coaching.

The former Juventus midfielder after his retirement has held some technical positions with the Ghana national team which has ignited his interest in coaching.



He was appointed as Black Stars Technical team Coordinator under former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah for two years before being relieved from the post last December.



Appiah after working with the national team has decided to pursue his coaching badges as he dreams of managing the national team in the future.



"I wanted to be a manager when my career was over, but when I worked with Ghana, I felt like I wanted to be a manager. I will soon start coaching courses and get a license".

The Ghana Football Association has appointed the former Fenerbahce legend as a Coordinator for all the national teams.



The department is expected to facilitate training programmes, preparation for matches and competitions and other activities of all national teams.



Stephen Appiah was the first captain to qualify Ghana to its maiden appearance at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.



He played in two FIFA World Cups with the Black Stars in 2006 and 2010.