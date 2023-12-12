Ex-Ghana coach Avram Grant ranked as lowest paid coach in Africa

Former Black Stars coach Avram Grant

Former Black Stars coach Avram Grant, an experienced coach with a long career, finds himself at the bottom of a financial scale, as the lowest-paid coach among the 24 clubs competing for continental glory in Ivory Coast.

According to reports from Senenews, the Israeli coach commands a monthly salary of 25,000 Euros, a figure that not only reflects his experience but also places him at the bottom of the remuneration hierarchy for the upcoming tournament.



Grant, who once guided Ghana through the highs and lows of international football, is set to lead a team in a different capacity, navigating not just the challenges on the field but also contending with the financial dynamics that define coaching at the highest level.

In stark contrast, Algeria's Djamel Belmadi stands tall as the highest-paid manager on the continent, boasting a commanding salary of 209,000 Euros per month. The spectrum further unfolds as coaches like Chris Hughton of Ghana and Senegal's Aliou Cisse find themselves tied at the eighth position, earning 46,000 Euros monthly.



The contrast in figures adds an intriguing layer to the narrative of the impending tournament, showcasing not just the variations in coaching expertise but also the financial structures that each tactician navigates.