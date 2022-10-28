Ex-Ghana defender Habib Mohammed charges Black Stars to prepare well for 2022 World Cup

Former Ghana international Habib Mohammed

Former Ghana international Habib Mohammed believes there is enough time for Football Association to put certain measures in place for Black Stars to qualify from Group H at the 2022 World Cup.

Black Stars return to the tournament after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia.



Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game in Group H on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2, respectively.



"I think the group that we are in people say it's a group of death, but for me, I think that every country knows how to play football, so if you say this country isn't... even when the draw came, people were talking about Uruguay, But let's think about Portugal; they are playing very good football, Portugal is really there," Mohammed told Onua TV.

"I think every country because now Saudi Arabia can even surprise you, and what will you say about it? So I think we should prepare well and let's go and achieve what Ghana wants to achieve because there are some [teams] whose preparations aren't better, and you see that it's below standard.



He added, "I think that the preparations are advanced but lack certain things; that doesn't mean I will stand here and say it will be difficult for us to qualify, but I think it's not yet time, and we still have time to put certain measures in place for us to get qualification."