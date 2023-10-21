Ex-Ghana defender John Paintsil warns Black Stars ahead of 2023 AFCON

Black Stars

Former Ghana international, John Paintsil has cautioned the Black Stars to be cautious about playing against Cape Verde and Mozambique and not Egypt.

The four-time African champions have been paired with the said countries in Group B of the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.



Despite sharing the same group with seven-time African champions, Egypt, Paintsil believes that the underdog status of Cape Verde and Mozambique should be the main focus for Ghana rather than the potential threat posed by the Egyptian giants.



The former West Ham United defender also added that much emphasis must not be placed on Egypt's perceived strength.



“It’s a very good group and looking at Ghana's form now, the last time they lost a match was during the World Cup which they have kept till now and the Egypt we knew is not the same Egypt we see today so for me Ghana stand a chance of coming out of the group," Paintsil, who represented Ghana in six AFCON tournaments between 2002 and 2013 told Graphic Sports.



''For me, the other two teams -- take Egypt out -- are the most dangerous teams. Cape Verde and Mozambique are the teams that can pose a threat to Ghana because it is very difficult to play against these teams," he added.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars will open their campaign with a match against Cape Verde at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan on January 14, 2024.

The second group game will be against seven-time champions of the tournament, Egypt, also at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in the Ivorian capital on January 18, 2024.



The last group match, which will take place simultaneously with the other group fixture, is against Mozambique at the Stade Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan four days later.



The Black Stars will be hoping to break the four decades jinx by lifting the ultimate title at the tournament in Cote d'Ivoire next year.



The last Ghana triumph at the Africa Cup of Nations was in 1982.



The 34th edition of the biggest sports event on African soil will take place from 13 January to 11 February 2024 in Abidjan, Yamoussoukro, Bouake, San Pedro, and Korhogo.