Ex-Ghana goalie Abukari Damba applaud Razak Abalora’s performance in South Africa game

Black Stars goalie Razak Abalora

Former Ghana goalkeeper, Abukari Damba has applauded Razak Abalora for his top performance for the Black Stars in the 1-1 draw against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Thursday evening.

In the absence of Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper Richard Ofori, the Asante Kotoko shot-stopper earned a starting role for the West African giants when they played as a guest to the South Africans.



In a game played at the First National Bank Stadium, Razak Abalora made fantastic saves in both halves to keep Ghana in the game.



Later in the second half, the Black Stars came under immense pressure as the home team pushed to win the game.



To the amazement of Ghanaian fans at home, the goalkeeper rose to the platform and pulled off big saves to deny the Bafana Bafana from scoring.

Although he ended up conceding, ex-goalkeeper Abukari Damba enjoyed his performance.



In a post-match interview, the former Black Stars goalkeepers’ trainer shared that Razak Abalora has what it takes to replace Richard Ofori should he not be available.



