Ex-Ghana goalkeeper Abukari Damba confident Black Galaxies can win 2022 CHAN

Abukari Damba.png Ex-Ghana goalkeeper Abukari Damba

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Abukari Damba is optimistic about Black Galaxies chances of winning next year's Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) trophy in Algeria.

Ghana will face reigning Champions Morocco in Group C of the CHAN tournament.

The draw which was held in Algiers on Saturday, October 1, saw Ghana paired alongside the two-time winners of the competition as well as Sudan and Madagascar.

"The level at which Morocco has taken football, especially the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup, is serious and they do it with domestic players," Damba told Graphic Sports.

"So we are going to meet top-notch players and it's not going to be easy for us.

He added, "We also have our level. We qualified against some of the best teams and if we take this seriously and do not lose players to the European teams, then we can do it. If the core of the squad is kept intact, we can be a force to reckon with."

"Player exodus is our bane. Players are assembled in Prampram and the next thing is you see team owners come for them to transfer them, but this time, I am hoping the players will not leave so that we could have a strong team.

