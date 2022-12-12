0
Ex-Ghana goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda gets national team appointment

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has been appointed as the goalkeeper's coach for the national U-20 men's team, the Black Satellites.

The former Okwahu United shot-stopper gets his first national team appointment since announcing his retirement a few months ago.

Dauda will work together with former Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu, who takes over from Coach Karim Zito as the Black Satellites head coach.

Dauda had stints with AshantiGold SC, Orlando Pirates, Chippa United, Enyimba FC, and Legon Cities.

He featured for Ghana at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil in 2014 and three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments in 2013, 2015, and 2017 respectively.

Their immediate assignment is to lead Ghana to the 2023 African Games slated for Accra in August next year.

