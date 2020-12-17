Ex-Ghana striker Derek Asamoah makes history, plays with son at same club in England

Ex-Ghana striker, Derek Asamoah

Ex-Ghana striker, Derek Asamoah, shared the same pitch with his teenage son after they both featured for Chestnut FC in their 3-0 win over Lowestoft in a historic father and son affair at the weekend.

The 39-year-old, who was capped four times by Ghana, played alongside Maleace Asamoah as they coasted to victory.



It was a rare occurrence for a proud father and son to share the pitch at the same time.



And the former Carlisle United favourite has expressed his delight at this historic feat.



He posted a picture of himself and his on Instagram and said:"#fatherandson making history ???????? What an amazing feeling.



"I've trained and watched you grow as a footballer...never in my wildest dream did I think we would be teammates and making history???????????? joining an elite group.

"Well done on your debut #onwardsandupwards."



Asamoah enjoyed his best career at Carlisle between 2014-17 where he tallied 14 goals including a famous equalizer for United in their 1-1 stalemate against Liverpool in the FA Cup in 2015.



He joined the Isthmian League Premier Division side Cheshunt this year after ending his stay at Haringey Borough.



