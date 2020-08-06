Soccer News

Ex-Ghana striker Joetex Frimpong's father dies, aged 71

Opanin Abraham Yaw Nti Frimpong

Ex-Ghana and Enyimba FC striker Joe Frimpong is mourning the death of his father, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

Opanin Abraham Yaw Nti Frimpong died in his hometown Nsuta Asuafu, near Mampong in the Ashanti Region on 3 August, 2020.



The 71-year-old is former headmaster of Wasika Primary School in Minna, Niger State Nigeria.

Joextex will miss the One-Week Observation next Monday, 10 August, 2020.



He is currently in Bern, Switzerland where is as coach and scout for FC Aarwangen.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.