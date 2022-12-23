Ex-Ghana team doctor reveals Black Stars player who mostly feigns injuries to court sympathy of referees

Ghana winger, Solomon Asante

Former Black Stars Team Doctor, Dr. Adam Baba, has revealed that winger Solomon Asante mostly feigned his injuries to deceive referees when he played for Ghana in international matches.

Though winger has not been receiving call-ups recently to feature for the four-time AFCON winners. However, he is one of the players who has left fond memories in the minds of fans who watch the Black Stars.



His ability to twist and turn and dribble opposition players mostly won free-kicks for Ghana in dangerous zones.



However, Dr. Baba has revealed that most of his injuries were fake just to deceive referees and get favours.



“For someone like Solomon Asante, he had told me that mostly when he is down nothing is wrong with him so we shouldn’t come. He is either looking for a penalty or a free kick. If he was truly injured we would see it. For all the time that I have worked with him, when he goes down, it is either a fake injury or feigning the injury to court the sympathy of the referee. If you rush there he will tell you that there is nothing wrong with him,” he revealed.

The former TP Mazembe talisman has been capped 21 times by Ghana.



The orthopaedic surgeon, who has been in service for over 30 years, has been speaking to Enoch Worlanyo on Asempa FM’s SportsNite show on Tuesday night.



During the interview, he confessed that the Ghana Football Association has no database on injuries suffered by players playing in the Ghanaian top-flight league.