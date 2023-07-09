Ex-Ghanaian footballer pleads for govt aid after sea erosion destroys his GH¢600,000 beach resort

Former Gamba All Blacks player, Nii Commey, has pleaded with the government for a handout after seas erosion at Dansoman Beach destroyed his GH¢600,000 beach resort.

Commey, who is a victim of the coastal erosion caused by climate change, told GhanaWeb TV that he spent more than the aforementioned amount in an attempt to save the situation and protect his resort.



"I spent a lot (and) it's a resort, so the government is supposed to help me. Because this is the Dansoman beach, the whole of West Africa's biggest beach...On any occasion, I pull a crowd but it is not attractive as before. When people come, they don't have a place to sit and enjoy. When they enter, they are just coming to bath.



“I have spent GHS600,000 on this resort. It even exceeds that amount. I bought stones. I brought excavators, and pill loaders, I have bought lots of things, I brought lots of machine to help salvage the situation. I have videos there,” Nii Commey lamented.



Nii Commey who is now a businessman played for All Blacks and Mighty Jets before leaving Ghana for a stint in Russia.



Sea level rise, a consequential global phenomenon linked to climate change, is inflicting significant harm on the coastal communities of Ghana.

The adverse effects include heightened coastal erosion, resulting in the loss of livelihoods, settlements, and property for numerous individuals.



Residents surrounding Panbros, Glefe and Gbegbeyise communities along the Dansoman Coastline are among the many experiencing the harsh effects of sea erosion caused by climate change.



Watch GhanaWeb's report on how climate change and sea erosion has affected residence is coastline below







EE/OGB