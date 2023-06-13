Ex-Ghanaian footballer who claims to be Marcus Rashford's father shows up again, sends warning to football star

A UK-based Ghanaian man, Michael Boye-Marquaye who claims to be the biological father of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has popped up again, maintaining his earlier stance that he is indeed the father of the English international.

In a video that is widely circulating on social media, Michael Boye-Marquaye who claims to be an ex-footballer insists that he fathered Marcus Rashford but has decided to keep silent on the issue due to the respect he has for the player.



Boye-Marquaye is now losing patience as he believes Marcus Rashford has not been kind to him and has a responsibility to look for his father.



In the said video, Boye-Marquaye explained that he is not pursuing his child because of his success but rather wants the footballer to recognize him.



Directing his rage at Rashford, Boye-Marquaye said “I’m your father. This thing has been going on for too long but I decided to be quiet. You can say whatever you want to say. I respect Melanin (Rashford’s mom) very much and the husband but I have to tell the truth. If I don’t tell you the truth, you, your children and grandchildren will be lost.



"I’m doing this not because of money. It’s you I want. I’m getting very angry. I’ve kept my mouth shut because of the respect I have for you. I’m your father and you can come at any time you want. My hands are open for you,” he said.

The outburst of Boye-Marquaye comes after Rashford’s mother recently spoke about the struggles she endured to raise her children.



“I used to say to the kids sometimes that I’d already eaten because they used to say to me: ‘Have you had yours?’ and I’d say: ‘Yeah’ but I didn’t have anything to eat.



I was just doing my best to survive. Now Marcus has provided me a home and I sit in my room sometimes and just cry. You’re thinking about where you’ve come from to where you are now.”



According to a StarrFM report, Boye-Marquaye played alongside the likes of Hesse Odamtten, Ben Kayode, and Aboagye Dacosta of Okwahu United fame playing for several clubs in Koforidua(Eastern Region and Tema (Greater Accra Region).



Marcus Rashford was born in Wythenshawe, Manchester in the UK with Melanie Rashford of St Kitts descent as his mother and Jamaican, Joseph Rashford as his father officially.

Marcus Rashforld enjoyed a successful 2022/2023 season where he scored 30 goals in 56 matches for Manchester United.







KPE