Ex-Hearts captain calls on GFA to support colts football to prevent another Offinso accident

Ex-Hearts captain, Owusu Bempah

Former Hearts of Oak captain Owusu Bempah has sent his message of condolence to the families of the young footballers killed in the bus accident at Offinso.

The player who hails from the town where the accident occurred said he was saddened by the news and hopes measures can be put in place to ensure it does not occur again.



The accident involved the Africa Soccer Vision Academy who were travelling back to Offinso from Afrancho after completing a registration exercise when the incident happened.



Owusu Bempah in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s “Where are they” revealed that he had also suffered similar incident when he played at the colts’ level.



According to him, it’s a normal thing being done at the colts’ level where juvenile players from Under 12-19 are transported in one bus to the venue to play games because the club owners cannot afford a big bus.



Speaking of his ordeal he said, “I am from Offinso, so I want to share my condolences to the families affected. During my juvenile days, we experienced the same thing but we were lucky to have survived."



“This is not a new thing because it is being done at the colts’ level. The owners don’t have money so this what they do."

“It is high time the authorities pay attention to colts’ football because they are our future”.



Bempah, a former player of Hearts of Oak also revealed that the Phobians could have won the league when David Duncan was head coach if management had been patient.



“I enjoyed working with David Duncan, it was one of my best times. The way and manner he exited the team had a psychological effect on me."



“In my second season we were playing very well but if the club had been patient we could have won because we had placed third in the league. I can’t really tell what led to his sack but his exit had an effect on the team”.



The former New Edubiase United player was part of the Ghana U-20 squad that played at the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand.