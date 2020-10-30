Ex-Hearts coach Kim Grant takes swipe at people who doubted Kofi Kordzi’s quality

Striker Kofi Kordzi with Coach Grant

Former Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant has taken a dig at people who questioned the signing of Kofi Kordzi during his tenure as coach of the club.

During Grant’s second year with the Rainbow club, he signed the burly striker despite skepticism over his weight.



Kordzi went on to become a key cog for the club before his $150,000 move to Qatari side Al Muaither last month.



The 25-year-old had a debut delight for his new team when he blasted home from close range against Al Shahania on Thursday.

Just hours after the Kordzi’s superb debut, coach Grant took to Facebook to throw a jab at people who doubted the striker’s quality when he was bent on adding him to his squad.



“Kofi Kordzi, Proud of you Bro, I remember when I signed you from an amateur 3rd Division club, people were critical of me and you stating you can’t run, you’re overweight, after 7 months at the club you’ve got transferred and moved to another level.



“You’ve proved doubters wrong, you deserve this move. Great debut goal and hopefully more to come.” he posted on his Facebook page reacting to the goal Kordzi scored for his club this evening.