Ex-Hearts forward Bernard Arthur vows to score more goals for Albanian side FK Apolonia

Former Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Bernard Arthur has said that he is ready to give his best to his new side FK Apolonia.
The 23-year-old had a difficult spell with the Phobians and was released by the club in the ongoing transfer window.
Arthur recently completed a move to Albanian side FK Apolonia and is ready to revive his career and help the club get a better position in the Albanian league.
“Everyone knows I only score goals but to be able to score you need to get the backing of your players. My target is to help the club secure a better position in the league so I can also deliver by scoring goals”, he told Koforidua radio station Bryt FM.
“When it comes to goal scoring, I don’t set target. I just have to work hard so I can score day-in-day-out for the club” he added.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Emmanuel Gyasi serves delicious assist as Spezia record historic serie A victory against Udinese
- Partey displays outstanding form in Atletico Madrid’s draw at Huesca
- Ghanaian trio Cobbinah, Gyamfi and Sulley named in KF Tirana squad for Europa League match
- Gideon Mensah to mark Vitoria Guimaraes debut against Pacos de Ferreira on Friday
- Albanian top-flight side FK Apolonia Fier sign striker Bernard Arthur
- Read all related articles