Ex-Hearts forward Bernard Arthur vows to score more goals for Albanian side FK Apolonia

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Bernard Arthur

Former Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Bernard Arthur has said that he is ready to give his best to his new side FK Apolonia.

The 23-year-old had a difficult spell with the Phobians and was released by the club in the ongoing transfer window.



Arthur recently completed a move to Albanian side FK Apolonia and is ready to revive his career and help the club get a better position in the Albanian league.

“Everyone knows I only score goals but to be able to score you need to get the backing of your players. My target is to help the club secure a better position in the league so I can also deliver by scoring goals”, he told Koforidua radio station Bryt FM.



“When it comes to goal scoring, I don’t set target. I just have to work hard so I can score day-in-day-out for the club” he added.