Ex-Hearts forward Bernard Arthur vows to score more goals for Albanian side FK Apolonia

Bernard Arthur 3 Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Bernard Arthur

Thu, 1 Oct 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Former Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Bernard Arthur has said that he is ready to give his best to his new side FK Apolonia.

The 23-year-old had a difficult spell with the Phobians and was released by the club in the ongoing transfer window.

Arthur recently completed a move to Albanian side FK Apolonia and is ready to revive his career and help the club get a better position in the Albanian league.

“Everyone knows I only score goals but to be able to score you need to get the backing of your players. My target is to help the club secure a better position in the league so I can also deliver by scoring goals”, he told Koforidua radio station Bryt FM.

“When it comes to goal scoring, I don’t set target. I just have to work hard so I can score day-in-day-out for the club” he added.

