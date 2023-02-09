Ex-Hearts of Oak GM speaks about struggles, says Slavko Matic can deliver with the right structures

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Slavko Matic

Former Acting General Manager of Accra Hearts of Oak, Bernard Nana Adu Gyebi believes that Slavko Matic needs proper structures to thrive in his role as the head coach.

The Serbian tactician is struggling to hit the ground running since replacing coach Samuel Boadu as the head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak in October 2022.



He was eliminated in the MTN FA Cup from the Round of 32 stage and that infuriated the fans but Bernard Nana Adu Gyebi has maintained that he is a good coach who needs good structures to succeed.



"I work with coaches and I am an instructor as well and I can say that Slavko Matic will deliver at Hearts of Oak when he is given the right support. I have worked with him and I know what he can do.



"Matic can give you good results but he needs proper structures to be able to get you the achievements that the club need but I can also say the structures at the club at the moment is improving," he told Accra-based Asempa FM.



Accra Hearts of Oak are currently 6th on the 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League table and will host Berekum Chelsea on Saturday, February 11, in a matchday 17 fixture.

In two games as the head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Matic has won 5, lost 2, and drawn 5.



