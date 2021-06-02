Ex Hearts of Oak coach Odoom takes full credit for club's recent purple patch of form

Coach Edward Odoom

Former Hearts of Oak coach Edward Odoom believes he deserves the plaudits for the club's rich vein of form in the Ghana Premier League.

Odoom was fired as head coach after failing to two the opening two matches and was replaced by Serbian trainer Kosta Papic.



But Papic did not last long and had to leave citing interference from management and the board in player selection.



There came in Samuel Boadu who has swiftly improved the side and sent them to the summit of the table.

Odoom claims the good work he and his backroom staff put in during pre-season is beginning to yield dividends.



''From the beginning of the season, myself and the playing body promised to win the league this season no matter what,'' Odoom is quoted by Obama Sports.



''The team went through a manic pre – season and is showing now.''