Ex-Hearts of Oak defender Isaac Oduro finalizes Al Madina SC switch

Isaac Oduro

Libyan top-tier side Al Madina SC have closed a deal for former Hearts of Oak left-back Isaac Oduro.

The Black Castles finalized a contract with the 26-year-old on Tuesday.



Oduro penned a deal for the remainder of the season but with the option to extend for two years based on his performance.



He has been unattached since leaving Nigerian Premier League side Kwara United in July 1, 2020.

The left-back cum midfielder also played for AFC Leopard in Kenya after leaving the Phobians and had played for Thailand Professional League side Sakaeo FC.



Oduro also featured for Delta Force FC.