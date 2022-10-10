Ex-Hearts of Oak defender William Dankyi joins Al Helal in Egypt

Former Hearts of Oak defender, William Dankyi (middle)

Former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, William Dankyi, has joined the newly promoted Egyptian side, Al Helal.

Dankyi has signed a three-year contract with the club after leaving Hearts of Oak as a free agent.



The former Liberty Professional left-back was close to joining the Egyptian side, EL EGESH but negotiations broke down.



William Dankyi joined Hearts of Oak in 2018 after a stellar spell at Liberty Professionals.



He spent four years at the club before departing at the end of 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.

“I say a big thank you to my teammates, my managers and staff of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club, and to the fans that supported me.



“My journey with the club has been a great one, full of making history together since I arrived 4 years ago,” William Dankyi notes in an official goodbye statement.



EE/BOG