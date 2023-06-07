Ex-Hearts of Oak midfielder Anthony Annan urges players to give out their best performance

Ex- Hearts of Oak midfielder Anthony Annan

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder, Anthony has urged the current players of the club to give out their maximum output when they have the privilege to play.

Annan, 36, admitted tough times for the Phobians but said playing for a big club like Hearts of Oak comes with a lot of opportunities for players who get the opportunity to don the Rainbow jersey.



“We all know the difficulties the club is going through but I want to urge the players that it is part of football and that they should continue to give out their best even despite the tough times”, he told Pipapipa Media from his base in Norway.



“When you play your hearts out for the club, there are opportunities for you because it is a big club. The current players must work hard to bring back the glory days of the club because the standard of hearts has fallen”, he added.



Annan joined Hearts of Oak from Sekondi Hasaacas in 2005 and played for the Phobians until 2007 before he departed the shores of Ghana to sign for IK Start in Norway.



During his days with Hearts of Oak, Annan was regarded as the best young midfielder in Ghana.

He combined midfield artistry with some goal scoring skills, and endeared himself to many football fans in Ghana.



He went on to play for clubs in Spain, Germany, Netherlands and Norway, and also played for the Black Stars of Ghana at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.



Annan is unattached after he last featured for Finnish tier-two side Tullon Palloseura in January 2023.



LSN/OGB