Ex-Hearts of Oak striker Abednego Tetteh joins Bibiani Gold Stars

Bibiani Gold Stars new signing, Abednego Tetteh

Abednego Tetteh completed his transfer to Ghanaian Premier League side Bibiani Gold Stars.

The former Hearts of Oak striker has joined the Bibiani-based side on a free transfer. However, the duration of his contract is currently unknown.



Gold Stars via a post on Twitter announced their new signing, citing that the ex-Al Hilal striker has joined on a permanent move.



"Abednego Tetteh has completed a permanent transfer to Bibiani Goldstars," the club tweeted on Friday, January 27, 2023.



Abednego has now joined his fourth Ghana Premier League side. He last played for King Faisal.

He terminated his contract at Fiasal after a reported fallout with the coaching staff.



He scored two goals in 10 matches in the current season for the Kumasi-based side.



