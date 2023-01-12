Ex-Kotoko CEO blames poor attendance on over-reliance on social media to promote games

Former Asante Kotoko CEO, Herbert Mensah

Former Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Herbert Mensah, has urged the Ghana Football Association and the clubs to put an end to the over-reliance on the use of social media in promoting games.

The low patronage of the Ghana Premier League in the ongoing season has become a major concern for stakeholders, with some blaming the media for the low attendance at match venues.



With many pointing accusing fingers, Herbert Mensah has said that the clubs and GFA need to change their marketing strategies and not only rely on social media.



“The old days when football was the only form of entertainment is over. You really have to market it. You have to put long-term goals and vision into how you see the games."

"Everything must be well managed, social media is only an add-on, you can’t over-rely on it to promote your games when a majority of your supporters who watch your games are not at that level, he said,"



He also urged the club to prioritize the supporters because they are the main stakeholders of the league.



“Clubs should see the supporters as the biggest entity and not the big man. If you recognize the fact that the supporter is the most important person, you have to manage the supporter and give him options on how to spend his money. Plan on how the supporter will spend his money on match days factoring in his accommodation, entertainment, and other lifestyle. The image of the club is also a factor to look at”, footballghana.com quoted him.